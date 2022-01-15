Drivers are being warned about dense fog amid a -5 freeze this weekend, ahead of a snowstorm.

Drivers in the UK have been warned about dense fog amid a -5 freeze this weekend, ahead of a snowstorm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow fog warning, which could result in dangerous driving conditions this weekend as temperatures drop to as low as -5C.

Frost and fog are expected to be a hazard across much of the UK, particularly in the South East, central England, and up to Newcastle, where fog will likely last all day and temperatures will not rise above zero.

In a few places, visibility could drop to 50m to 100m, causing bus, train, and flight delays.

“Get the hot water bottles at the ready as it’s set to be a cold and frosty night,” the Met Office advised.

For the most up-to-date information and forecasts, visit our weather live blog.

Tomorrow’s 4cast has been released by the Met Office, and it’s good news for most people.

After a cloudy morning, tomorrow is expected to be a brighter day.

What is the forecast for (hashtag)Sunday’s weather?

After a mostly cloudy start, many people are looking forward to a brighter day tomorrow.

Pic.twitter.comILoLhbIxaN is the Sunday (hashtag)4cast.

Settled, but chilly, with overnight frost and patchy fog, which may take a long time to lift by day due to light winds.

On Monday, the sun will be shining the brightest, but by midweek, it will most likely be cloudier.

This evening, some western areas may see a few light showers, but most areas will remain dry.

Cloudy skies and sporadic rain could arrive in North Wales later.

Frost in patches, primarily in the south.

Temperatures as low as -1°C have been recorded.

After the “violent” eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano, waves of 2.7 feet swept through the streets of the Pacific nation, forcing locals to flee to higher ground.

Officials said the eruption was so powerful that it was heard over 500 miles away in Fiji as “loud thunder sounds.”

Other countries have now issued warnings in order to protect their citizens.

In the early hours of Sunday, Japan’s meteorological agency issued tsunami warnings, predicting waves of up to three meters in the Amami islands to the south.

In a press conference, a representative from the Japan Meteorological Agency urged people not to approach the sea until the tsunami advisory and more serious tsunami warnings had been lifted.

Meanwhile, minor flooding has begun as a result of the tsunami in a number of California cities, including Santa Monica and Santa Cruz.

Cloudy with a chance of patchy frost and fog in clearer spells, though fog will be less widespread than last night.

The majority of the day will be dry, but a few light showers from the west could make an appearance as dawn approaches.

-1°C is the minimum temperature.

“From Saturday into Sunday, we see…,” said meteorologist Claire Nasir.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.