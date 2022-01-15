Drivers are warned to expect dense fog this weekend as temperatures drop to -5 degrees Fahrenheit, ahead of a snowstorm.

The Met Office has issued a fog warning for Saturday, which could result in hazardous driving conditions due to freezing temperatures as low as -5C.

On Saturday, frost and fog are expected to be a hazard across much of the UK, particularly in the South East, central England, and up to Newcastle, where the fog could last all day and temperatures will not rise above zero.

In a few places, visibility could drop to 50m to 100m, causing bus, train, and flight delays.

“Get the hot water bottles at the ready as it’s set to be a cold and frosty night,” the Met Office advised.

As winter returns, heavy snow could blanket London before the end of January, according to forecasters.

It’s expected that millions of people will see snow before the end of the month due to a frigid Arctic blast.

Snow is expected to fall in Scotland on Friday, January 28 before moving south and reaching Newcastle by 6 p.m. that day, according to WX Charts.

Early the next morning, East Anglia will be grazed by wintry showers.

Snow is expected to fall on Sunday, January 30, across large swaths of the country between Aberdeen and Hampshire, including the capital.

“Temperatures in England are expected to remain below normal in the coming days, with overnight minimum temperatures possibly reaching -4°C in some rural areas again tonight, and possibly approaching this value again on Sunday night,” said Frank Saunders, the Met Office’s chief meteorologist.

“On Friday night and Saturday morning, freezing fog will reappear in some areas.

“Highs in the mid-to-low single digits are likely to persist through the weekend in areas covered by the alert, especially in places where fog or low cloud persists throughout the day.”

In the south, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells and overnight frost and fog patches.

In the north, it will be more unsettled and windy, with some rain or showers possible.

On Monday, it will be a beautiful day with dry weather and long periods of sunshine, but the mist will take a long time to clear.

Clouds will form over the northern and western parts of the country.

Tuesday will see rain showers in Scotland and Northern Ireland, but the rest of the country will be mostly dry, with some sunny spells.

During the day, cloud and light rain and drizzle will gradually clear southwards, revealing periods of sunshine.

Later in the day, another area of cloud will develop over Northern Ireland and northern Scotland.

Northern Scotland is experiencing light north-westerly winds and strong westerly winds.

The weather is mostly dry, but it is overcast…

