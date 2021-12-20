Drivers have been warned about a fuel-saving ‘hack’ that could result in a £1,000 fine and vehicle damage.

Drivers are being warned about a fuel-saving ‘hack’ that could result in a £1,000 fine and vehicle damage.

45 percent of motorists polled admitted to using the common driving trick to save money on gas, but if caught, drivers face a £1,000 fine and hundreds of pounds in garage bills.

Drivers have been warned about a driving technique that many people mistakenly believe will reduce their vehicle’s fuel consumption.

In a survey of 1,000 drivers, 45 percent admitted to ‘coasting,’ or driving in neutral.

Driving a car downhill with the clutch depressed or the gear stick in neutral – or both at the same time – is known as coasting.

Drivers have been warned, however, that the fuel-saving hack could end up costing them far more than they think they’re saving.

‘Coasting’ drivers face a £1,000 fine and hundreds of pounds in garage bills, according to the study’s sponsor, car rental price comparison website LeaseLoco.

“Coasting,” defined as a vehicle traveling in neutral or with the clutch pressed down, can reduce driver control, according to Rule 122 of the Highway Code.

Failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle can result in a £1,000 fine or even disqualification, according to LeaseLoco.

“Coasting is no longer beneficial to energy efficiency due to the fuel system in the majority of modern cars,” said John Wilmot, the company’s CEO.

“When we’re driving downhill in gear, our engine ECU detects that the accelerator isn’t engaged and cuts fuel to the fuel injectors.”

When we drive downhill in gear, we use no or very little fuel.

“However, our engine and wheels become disconnected when we drive downhill in neutral.”

“As a result of the car not receiving the rotational power it requires from the wheels, a small amount of fuel is forced to be sent to the engine instead of being drawn directly from the wheels.”

‘Coasting,’ according to LeaseLoco, can damage vehicles by wearing out brakes and necessitating clutch replacement, making it a costly motoring mistake.