Drivers have been warned about a ‘petrol saving cheat’ that could result in a £1,000 fine.

Drivers have been warned about a ‘petrol saving scheme’ that could result in a £1,000 fine.

Drivers have been warned against using a so-called ‘petrol saving hack,’ which may cause more harm than good to their vehicles if caught, and could result in a four-figure fine if caught.

If caught doing this so-called ‘petrol saving hack,’ drivers who coast in neutral may find themselves with a large sum of money in their bank account.

Many people have heard that coasting in neutral can save you money on gas.

This, however, is a myth that may cause damage to your vehicle, requiring you to dig deeper into your wallet to fix the problem.

As a result, motorists are advised not to do so because they risk losing control of their vehicle.

While coasting downhill isn’t illegal, if you get into an accident and aren’t fully in control of your vehicle, you’ve broken the law.

According to Birmingham Live, not only could motorists face four-figure fines from police, but they could also be disqualified if an accident is caused by using the method with motorists deemed out of control of their vehicle.

“Coasting, a term describing a vehicle traveling in neutral or with the clutch pressed down., can reduce driver control,” according to Rule 122 of the Highway Code.

Failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle can result in a £1,000 fine or even disqualification, according to LeaseLoco.

“When we drive downhill in gear, our engine ECU detects that the accelerator isn’t engaged and cuts fuel to the fuel injectors,” said John Wilmot, CEO of LeaseLoco.

“When driving downhill in gear, we use no or very little fuel.”

When driving downhill in neutral, however, our engine and wheels become disconnected.

“As a result of the car not receiving the rotational power it requires from the wheels, a small amount of fuel is forced to be sent to the engine instead of being drawn directly from the wheels.”