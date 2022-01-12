Drivers have been warned that a simple mistake could result in a £5,000 fine and nine points on their license.

Drivers have been warned that a simple error could result in a £5,000 fine and nine points on their license.

Experts in the field of automobiles have revealed that making one simple mistake while driving can land you in serious legal trouble, and they have shared their five top tips for avoiding a fine.

While every driver has complained about a driver in front of them not using their indicators at some point, many are unaware that this is a serious offense.

Failure to indicate — or choosing not to indicate — can land you in serious legal trouble and even result in a major accident.

Using your vehicle’s indicators without care could be considered careless and inconsiderate driving, as well as driving without due care and attention.

Fortunately, the experts at Goodbye Car have compiled a list of five tips for using your car’s indicators to avoid breaking the law.

“Knowing when (and when not!) to indicate is a skill in and of itself, given that there are no hard and fast rules, but it’s incredibly important to learn when they should be used for the safety of yourself and other motorists,” said Mark Royal, Operations Manager at Goodbye Car.

Here are five important things to keep in mind when using your indicators.

This mantra will be familiar to all drivers, but it’s worth remembering even after you’ve passed your test!

Before making a manoeuvre, check your mirrors to make sure it’s safe to do so, then signal your intentions to other drivers.

It can be a blessing or a curse to indicate ahead of time.

If you know you’re turning right at the main junction up ahead but start signaling when another right turn becomes available before then, other drivers will assume you’ll be making the earlier right turn.

Only give a signal when you’re getting close to the turn you want to make.

It’s one thing to remember to use your indicators at the appropriate times, but it’s another to remember to turn them off!

Other drivers will be irritated if you continue to signal after you’ve made your move.

