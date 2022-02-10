Drivers in Glasgow are being urged to wear seatbelts after research revealed that one in nine do not.

Drivers in Glasgow are being urged to use seatbelts after research revealed that one in nine do not.

The Scottish Government and Road Safety Scotland have launched a new hard-hitting campaign in Glasgow urging drivers to wear seatbelts and warning that failing to do so could result in death.

According to statistics, 13% of those killed on Scottish roads in the last five years were not wearing a seatbelt.

Despite this, new research shows that one out of every nine drivers in the Glasgow area never wears a seatbelt.

Drink-driving, drug-driving, talking on the phone while driving, driving while tired, and driving aggressively, according to the drivers polled, are all “riskier” than not wearing a seatbelt.

Only 27% of passengers thought not wearing a seatbelt was ‘risky.’

“We know that wearing a seatbelt is an important factor in reducing injuries and saving lives on our roads,” said Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth.

“If the worst happens, not wearing your seatbelt can have serious consequences for the driver, passengers, and friends and family who are left behind.”

Always wear your seatbelt, even on short trips.

It isn’t just you who suffers.”

“We urge drivers in Glasgow to wear their seatbelts on every journey,” Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Head of Road Policing, said.

It is not a choice to wear a seatbelt; it is the law, and the evidence shows that seatbelts save lives; it is not just you who could be injured if you do not.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers and passengers who are not wearing seatbelts.

The law will be enforced, and those caught could face fines of up to £500.

We’re also reminding drivers that it’s their responsibility to make sure that all passengers under the age of 14 are properly restrained, and that they could be fined if they don’t.”

The hard-hitting campaign, which is airing on TV, cinema, radio, digital, and outdoor channels, emphasizes that

