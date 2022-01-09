Drivers in Glasgow are facing a 45-minute delay on the M8 due to a mile-long traffic jam caused by a collision.

Glasgow drivers are facing a 45-minute delay on the M8 due to a mile-long traffic jam following a crash.

Because of a road traffic collision between J23 (Dumbreck) and J24 (Helen Street), all westbound motorway traffic is being held after Junction 22 (Plantation).

Following a multi-car crash, the M8 motorway was forced to close, causing long delays for Glasgow drivers.

Around 2:20 p.m. this afternoon, Traffic Scotland issued a Twitter alert advising Glasgow drivers to consider an alternate route and allow extra time for their journeys.

According to an update, drivers should expect 45-minute delays between Junction 19 and J1A of the M74, with heavy traffic also reported northbound on the non-trunk Dumbreck Road.

The motorway is currently resembling “a car park,” according to one social media user.

We’ve reached out to Police Scotland for comment.