Driver’s insurance firm says he is partly to blame for hitting jogger crossing road

A driver has shared footage of him hitting a jogger crossing the road which he says is proof runners have a ‘sense of entitlement’ despite his insurance firm saying he is partly to blame – sparking a furious debate over who is at fault.

Mike Williams, 53, was driving through Greenwich, south east London recently when two joggers ran out in front of his vehicle.

Dashcam shows the moment he clips one of the runners, causing them to fall to the ground in pain. He claims the video shows how runners are impatient on the roads and they should not have been crossing as the traffic light was green.

However his own insurance company said that a court would likely find him 30 to 40 per cent to blame for the incident and suggested he was going too fast.

Mr Willliams claims he was driving at around 20mph when the female runners failed to acknowledge a ‘don’t cross’ signal and ran out from behind a stationary bus that was indicating right at the lights.

Furious Mr Williams says he has ‘always hated joggers’ and believes the clip shows their sense of entitlement on the road as they ‘insist on keeping moving’.

After posting the footage online, commenters were split over who was ultimately to blame with many saying Mr Williams should go slower when ‘undertaking stationary traffic’.

Mr Williams, from Cardiff, said: ‘I’m very b***** angry at the joggers and the fact that this has happened.

‘I’ve always hated joggers and I’ve always hated cyclists. For some stupid reason they feel like they have to keep moving, I don’t understand why they can’t stand still for 20 to 30 seconds.

‘As far as I’m concerned, these two joggers crossed the road at their own risk, they’ve not just put themselves in danger but other people too.

‘My insurance has told me that if this went to court, they could find me 30 to 40 per cent to blame and say that I could have gone slower – which is complete b*****ks.

‘It’s plain and simple and obvious that the joggers are at fault. The lady I hit admitted that it was all her fault.

‘I have a HGV license so I’m naturally a cautious driver. If they’re asking drivers to be more cautious than the whole of London would come to a standstill.

‘Unfortunately, some people are stupid and you can’t educate stupid. That’s London all over, we have cycle lanes but people still cycle on the road.

‘Joggers will weave in and out of traffic because they insist that they keep moving, that’s something I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen plenty of close calls – I think joggers have a sense of entitlement over cars.’

In the footage, the driver of the bus waiting to turn right even appears to honk its horn in a bid to warn the two women that another vehicle was coming up the inside.

However only one spots Mr Williams in time and his wing mirror smashed into the other with a thud, injuring her shoulder, which had reportedly only just been removed from a cast having broken her arm.

After the incident, Mr Williams says he pulled over to check on the pair before assessing the damage to his own vehicle.

He said: ‘I had just collected my car from the garage after having it serviced and was heading home, a bus was in the right-hand lane turning right as I approached the traffic lights.

‘I think the two joggers were actually stood in the right-hand filter lane, the bus stopped short because the joggers were blocking the exit from the main carriageway.

‘They then tried running across, I came up along the side of the bus and one stopped and the other didn’t.

‘If I had checked my mirrors, as per the highway code, they could have stepped even further and it could have been so much worse.

‘When I hit her, after I stopped she remained on the floor for another couple of minutes just motionless.

‘I thought her head had hit the car and that I had killed her. It takes a lot to shock me but I was shocked when this happened.

‘There are plenty of idiots in London, that could have been someone doing 40 to 50mph speeding past.

‘If it was they would have been killed, or the car would have hit someone else whilst trying to avoid that jogger.’

The father-of-two later posted the video to Facebook to shame the joggers, asking ‘why do joggers believe they have to keep moving?’.

Commenters were quickly embroiled in a debate over whether Mr Williams should have been more careful and observant when approaching the lights or if the joggers were at fault.

One user said: ‘Green means proceed if safe, as you couldn’t see any obstruction because the bus was stopped on green you should have proceeded with much more caution.

‘The joggers are obviously at fault but I bet if it went through a court they’d not be found 100 per cent to blame.’

Another commented: ‘Be thankful they weren’t kids and bloody slow down when undertaking stationary traffic.’

A user said: ‘If you were doing 20mph max and were looking ahead that does look like enough distance to stop a car before you got to them, yet you went right past them.’

Another commented: ‘You may have right of way over other cars but pedestrians take president.’

Other users have supported Mike’s actions in the video, branding the joggers as ‘dumb’ and ‘not paying attention’.

Mr Williams claims damages to his car include a smashed wing mirror and scratches on the paint, potentially costing over one thousand pounds to repair. He is still in discussions with his insurers over the claim.

He said: ‘My advice to joggers would be to obey the highway code in exactly the same way a cyclist should do and as cars and other vehicles should do.

‘Stand still and wait for 20 to 30 seconds before crossing the road safely.’