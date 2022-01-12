Drivers perform ‘dangerous and reckless’ stunts on snow-covered streets, according to a terrifying video.

On snow-covered streets, terrifying video shows drivers performing ‘dangerous and reckless’ stunts.

During the extreme weather conditions that hit East Kilbride last week, the group posted frightening footage of themselves performing wild manoeuvres on social media.

Police have condemned dangerous drivers who recorded themselves speeding through treacherous snow-covered streets.

According to Lanarkshire Live, the video was taken at the Kelvin Industrial Estate in East Kilbride.

It has been viewed thousands of times since it was posted on TikTok by a local car group.

A large crowd gathers on Carron Place to watch the drivers perform stunts and drift across ice-covered roads.

Some of the vehicles skidded just yards from onlookers in the street.

Some nearby residents are said to have complained, and police have warned that if the incident is brought to their attention, they will take appropriate action.

The group is known to meet frequently in Lanarkshire, including at Hamilton’s Palace Grounds.

“We are aware of the matter, and local officers will pay passing attention to the area,” police Sergeant Scott Anderson told Lanarkshire Live.

“Motorists who drive in an anti-social manner are inconsiderate, and those who engage in dangerous maneuvers or speeding must be aware of where they are and what is going on around them.”

“Where necessary, we will continue to take enforcement action.”