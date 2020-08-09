DRIVERS were ripped off by up to £10 a tank for petrol during lockdown.

Despite oil prices plunging to a 21-year low, fuel giants failed to pass on the saving.

Campaigners want an independent body to monitor petrol prices.

According to watchdog Which?, some oil giants doubled profits.

When restrictions were imposed in March, the average retail margin — which includes overheads and profit for suppliers and retailers — jumped from around 10p a litre to nearly 18p.

For the same week last year it was 8p a litre.

That would mean paying around £10 more to fill up.

Supermarket prices did later sink to a four-year low of 99p a litre in May, but Tory MP Robert Halfon has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to act.

He said: “The magnitude of potential profiteering is on a scale that commands independent investigation.

“It is hardworking motorists being hit hardest by the greed of some companies.”

Howard Cox, of FairFuel UK, said: “The Covid disaster has given these faceless profiteers the opportune cover to fleece drivers ruthlessly at will.”

