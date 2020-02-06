Driving offence that can see you fined up to $455 and loose a demit point for headlights

Australians could face hundreds of dollars in fines and lose three demerits thanks to a little known road rule that bans you from having bright headlights.

Many motorists are unaware that hefty fines and loss of demerit points can be handed down in most Australian states for their headlights ‘dazzling’ other drivers.

Offenders are subject to a fine up to $455 as well as three demerit points.

Drivers are finding themselves struggling to see more as headlights in new cars are becoming brighter.

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) said brighter headlights seems to be a ‘constant concern’ for drivers.

New cars are now found to have LED or High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights, often with a bright blue tint.

While they consume less energy and in turn saves fuel, they are causing frustration among drivers as they can be blinding when driving in the opposite direction.

‘There’s always general concern about being dazzled by lights and often it’s about people using auxiliary or driving lights as well,’ RACQ’s Head of Technical and Safety Policy, Steve Spalding said.

The Australian Design Rules (ADR) guidelines for headlights said it is more likely the position of the light rather than their wattage that causes glare.

Cars that do have HID lights must have them facing the ground so they do not affect oncoming drivers.

Penalties for drivers using lights on a vehicle that are found to ‘dazzle’ other drivers vary from state to state, but Queenslanders will have to pay $52.

Drivers in New South Wales can be fined $110 and lose two demerit points with the road rules stating fitted lights must not dazzle another road user.

The VicRoads website urges Victorians to regularly have their lights checked to ensure they are not too blinding.

If drivers in Victoria are found to ‘dazzle’ other drivers, the fine can be $455 and a loss of three demerit points.

Those in Western Australia can be fined $100 and will lose one demerit point, while the fine is $233 in South Australia.