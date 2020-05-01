Driving schools have closed in many federal states

Harri Gessner is sitting in his apartment in Schmitten im Taunus. He spent the day watching films and series via streaming services and sitting in front of the computer. “What you do in quarantine times,” says the 32-year-old driving instructor. Under normal circumstances, he would have sat in a school car and given students practical driving lessons. But that’s the end for now. The driving school Gessner, which his father Uwe Gessner runs, is closed due to the Corona crisis. Gessner has been working in the driving school in Schmitten for almost four years.

His father has been working there as a driving instructor since the 1950s and has been leading it since 1976. Harri Gessner himself started studying at the Technical University of Munich after graduating from high school, but he dropped out. He switched to his father’s company in 2016. The drive was a joy in the job, but also an affinity for teaching. “I love teaching and have been tutoring students of all ages even during my studies,” he says. He had a little pedagogical experience with that. Of course, the profession of driving instructor can be exhausting, but the positive outweighs it. “The advantage of this profession is that in the end you can be your own boss and an independent entrepreneur.”

In 2018 he completed his driving instructor exam and since then has worked as such at the Gessner driving school. The school is relatively small. It has three cars, three motorcycles and two scooters. It is currently a family business where father and son work. “Let’s see what the future brings,” says Gessner.

Driving schools have reopened in NRW

The present is uncomfortable for the industry. Since the instruction ran out in March, the Gessner driving school, like all other driving schools in the state of Hesse, has been closed. First came an e-mail from the TÜV that there were no exams until April 16 and finally instructions to the more than 1000 driving schools in Hesse to stop operating from March 18 through May 3 inclusive. The only exceptions to this were driving schools for trucks because they are systemically relevant.

Gessner remembers that he had had concerns long before the instruction. “As a driving instructor, you sit in a confined space with different people. A distance of 1.5 meters is practically impossible to keep. ”He was worried about the risk of infection. His father was less worried. At first he did not see why he had to close his school for a month or two and considered the quarantine measures to be excessive. Family and friends would then have talked to him. “Simply because he is 75 years old and therefore belongs to the risk group,” says Gessner.

According to driving instructor associations from various federal states in Germany, the average age of active driving instructors is over 50 years. A large part therefore belongs to the risk group due to age. The majority of driving schools in Germany are affected by the Corona crisis. The requirements for driving schools differ greatly from state to state. In North Rhine-Westphalia they are already open again and can offer driving lessons under strict conditions.

Skepticism about quick opening

The effects are uncomfortable for them, says Gessner. Finally, costs such as taxes, insurance fees and salaries continued to be incurred. Many driving schools would also not buy their vehicles, but lease them. The fees continued to apply. The Gessner driving school is still doing relatively well, says Gessner. This is because the company is rather small and the school buys used vehicles. “Larger companies with more than 20 vehicles naturally also have bigger problems because their costs are higher.” The complete slump in the industry has so far failed to materialize. This is also because the government quickly launched emergency measures to help the self-employed. “We also used this help.”

A resumption of operation is rather difficult under the given conditions. Theory lessons are possible, but only in larger rooms. “As a small driving school, we have little space,” says Gessner. “We can fit a maximum of four people in the room. That is too little to ensure distance. ”Lessons for motorcyclists are an option. “However, every student would have to bring their own equipment and could not use the helmet of the driving school.” For possible loosening, the driving instructor association in Hesse has already put together some ideas in a measure paper to contain the new corona virus in driving schools. The measures also include the possibility of wearing a face mask. However, whether and how the driving schools will resume operation in Hesse from May 4 remains uncertain.

Harri Gessner is skeptical about the premature opening of the driving schools. The easing measures already ensured that the people went out in large numbers. That could then take revenge. “If that happens, we have to keep waiting and keep the schools closed. If not, then we train with mouthguards. “