Driving with your pet in the car can result in a £5,000 fine and the cancellation of your insurance.

PET-LOVING Britons risk receiving a hefty fine and having their insurance cancelled if they drive with animals roaming loose in their vehicles.

Unrestrained pets have hitched rides in owners’ cars in all shapes and sizes, but the unrestrained pets may cause accidents, near misses, or emergency stops.

Because pets are frequently regarded as family members, they are frequent road users.

However, almost two-thirds of UK motorists are unaware that careless driving with an unrestrained pet can result in a fine of up to £5,000 in fines.

According to Confused.com, more than half of pet-owning drivers are unaware that letting their pet loose in the car could result in their insurance being invalidated.

According to the study, one out of every ten drivers has been in a car accident while traveling with a pet, or knows someone who has.

While one driver claimed their dog jumped out the window while stopped at traffic lights, another was fined for allowing their dog to climb to the front of the car.

It’s not just dogs who are dangerous; cats are also dangerous.

After escaping from its box, one driver reported finding their pet in the footwell next to the pedals.

Millions of drivers inadvertently break the law by allowing pets to ride shotgun or hang their heads out the window, risking a fine, points, and insurance cancellation.

“When in a vehicle, make sure dogs or other animals are properly restrained so they cannot distract you while driving or injure you, or themselves, if you stop quickly,” says Rule 57 of the Highway Code.

“Restraining animals in cars can be done with a seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage, or dog guard.”

(Photo courtesy of The Company of Animals)

While disobeying the Highway Code has no direct consequences, drivers who are distracted by their pet may be pulled over by police and fined up to £1,000 for driving without proper control.

If the case goes to court, the charge could be upgraded to careless driving, which carries a maximum fine of £5,000 and nine penalty points.

In extreme cases, the incident could result in a driver’s license suspension and a mandatory re-test.

To make matters worse, in the event of an accident, your insurer is likely to refuse payment, leaving you with a hefty repair bill.

“Many drivers will be joined by four-legged companions as they set off on trips across the UK,” said Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com.

“However, drivers must properly restrain their dogs, or face fines of up to $5,000.”

“Driving under the influence of an inebriated…

