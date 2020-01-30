Drockhoff, Sommariva victorious at Snowboard Cross World Cup

VANCOUVER, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Australian skier Belle Drockhoff edged Winter Olympic champion Michela Moioli to win the women’s event, while Lorenzo Sommariva of Italy claimed his second World Cup title in the second of two back-to-back FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup races held at Canada’s Big White ski resort on Sunday.

With the fourth leg of the World Cup in Feldberg, Germany canceled due to a lack of snow, the FIS decided to stage two races at Big White on Saturday and Sunday respectively, so that the current World Cup tour would still consist of six competitions.

Saturday’s winner Moioli once again took an early lead after the first roller section of the four-woman big final, but the Italian was passed right in front of the finish line by 27-year-old Drockhoff, who had finished second on the first race day. American skier Faye Gulini finished third as the tight competition was once again held under heavy fog.

In the men’s big final, Sommariva held off Austrian duo Jakob Dusek and Julian Lueftner as well as Senna Leith of the United States to celebrate his second career World Cup win following his maiden victory in Cervinia, Italy earlier this season.

Dusek finished second ahead of Leith after a photo finish was needed to separate the two skiers.

Sommariva’s win sees him take the overall lead in the standings from Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria, who finished sixth on both days. Moioli maintained her position atop the women’s standings, though Brockhoff narrowed the gap to 700 points.

The next stop of the World Cup tour will be in Spain’s Sierra Nevada on March 6 and 7.