Drone attacks could trigger a “next Chernobyl” and Middle East war, according to Iran’s nuclear plants, which are a “disaster waiting to happen.”

According to a new report, the sites are at risk of a Chernobyl-style nuclear disaster as well as the potential for a devastating regional conflict.

The new paper, written by Dr. Bahram Ghiassee, Associate Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, warns of the threat posed to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

It follows a series of alleged attacks and sabotage against the sites in recent years, ostensibly in pursuit of nuclear weapons by the regime.

The sites are still vulnerable to attack, according to the expert, and could result in a nuclear disaster similar to Chernobyl or Fukushima.

It’s also feared that an attack on Iran’s nuclear plants could spark a Middle East war, potentially involving Russia, which helps Iran run one of its most important facilities.

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant is strategically located on the Persian Gulf and provides power to the regime’s main ally, Russia.

Dr. Ghiassee, a nuclear expert, told Infosurhoy how the vulnerability of Iran’s nuclear sites, combined with the increased accessibility of drones and regional political tensions, could create an extremely volatile mix.

He said the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southwest Iran poses a major threat, especially if drones are used to attack the plant’s power or water supply.

“This is the only site in Iran that is vulnerable to a Fukushima-style disaster,” he said, referring to the 2011 nuclear disaster in Japan that forced 154,000 people to flee their homes.

“While drones can’t simply destroy the reactor because it’s surrounded by reinforced concrete, they could destroy the cooling water systems, forcing it to shut down.”

“The combination of this extensive damage and simultaneous drone attacks on the power system could result in a meltdown.”

“It’s not out of the question.”

A nuclear meltdown would obviously be disastrous for the estimated 300,000 people who live near the Bushehr plant, but it could also have far-reaching consequences for the global power balance.

Dr Ghiassee continued that, with the United Arab Emirates’ Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on the other side of the Gulf, any incident at Bushehr could disrupt the entire Gulf, including the vital shipping route.

The Gulf produces nearly a third of the world’s oil and holds more than half of the world’s crude oil reserves, as well as a significant portion of the world’s natural gas reserves.

Drones have been used by terrorist groups in the region to attack oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia…

