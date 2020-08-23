‘Drone bomb me’: Rose McGowan clashes with Alyssa Milano & other libs over Dem Party ‘making world a better place’

Actress and #MeToo pioneer Rose McGowan has continued an all-out assault on the Democratic Party, sparring with liberal celebrities over 2020 presidential pick Joe Biden and the Dems’ progressive bonafides.

McGowan launched a fresh offensive on Friday night, picking up from a rapid-fire tweet session the day prior – in which the actress dubbed the party “frauds,”“monsters” and “the lie.” She first tangled with Biden backer and fellow actress Alyssa Milano, who responded to McGowan’s earlier tweet storm with a thread outlining how the Democrats had “[made]the world a better place.”

Milano’s thread did not go over well, with McGowan accusing her of “conveniently” omitting details from her history, quoting rock star Marilyn Manson to say:

I was not born with enough middle fingers.

And don’t ever forget @Alyssa_Milano Joe Biden sexually harassed and assaulted then ruined my life. Not once not twice but three times. YOU ARE COMPLICIT @Alyssa_Milano and an enabler of rape And I will NEVER let you forget how you tried to erase me. Now stop trolling Rose. — Tara Reade 🦋 (@ReadeAlexandra) August 22, 2020

Strange that @Alyssa_Milano gives credit for women’s suffrage to Woodrow Wilson and not the ladies that worked to pressure him into capitulating. — Jason Kishineff is a Jess Scarane Democrat🌹🌻🌍 (@kishineff) August 22, 2020

The interaction drew Tara Reade into the fray, a former Biden Senate staffer who alleges that he sexually assaulted her in 1993, tearing into Milano as “complicit” and an “enabler of rape.” McGowan went on to say that Milano “stole #MeToo” from founder Tarana Burke, and that she was “jealous of me for outing my rapist,” carrying the tirade over multiple tweets.

Actress and Donald Trump critic Patricia Arquette was next on McGowan’s hit list. After Arquette responded to an earlier tweet by shifting the discussion to the GOP, McGowan asked if she had forgotten about “all the drone bombing in other countries done by your beloved Democrats.”

And did you forget Joe Biden terrorizing Aníta Hill? Did you forget all the drone bombing in other countries done by your beloved Democrats? Did you forget Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell? Did you forget them letting prisons be privatized? https://t.co/sKWVuGsFPr — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

Did something traumatic happen to you & Alyssa Milano on the set of “Charmed” that made you both go insane? — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 22, 2020

McGowan’s anti-Democrat rants have stoked a wave of criticism among opponents of President Trump, with detractors insisting the tweets would only score points for the Republicans and Trump’s reelection bid. Apparently looking to beat back that perception, the actress pointed to an “anti-Trump open letter” she says she penned in 2014, adding “So all of you saying I’m helping Trump get elected can suck it.”

I wrote an anti-Trump open letter to the media in 2014. I support no rapists. Your mainstream media built him. I was made fun of by BOTH sides for writing this. So all of you saying I’m helping Trump get elected can suck it. https://t.co/BTLJpyOHX1 — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020

Her opponents were not convinced, however, still accusing McGowan of enabling “crazy Trump [nuts]” with her critical posts. But the actress also found support, with some netizens commending her for taking aim at “neoliberal Hollywood.”

You really have neoliberal Hollywood shook today queen pic.twitter.com/Qjb9pYBQFg — JACQUES (@arcadeyblog) August 22, 2020

I love how Rose is completely free now. She does not give one solitary shiit. — noel furlong (@noel_furlong) August 22, 2020

