‘Drone bomb me’: Rose McGowan clashes with Alyssa Milano & other libs over Dem Party ‘making world a better place’

Actress and #MeToo pioneer Rose McGowan has continued an all-out assault on the Democratic Party, sparring with liberal celebrities over 2020 presidential pick Joe Biden and the Dems’ progressive bonafides.

McGowan launched a fresh offensive on Friday night, picking up from a rapid-fire tweet session the day prior – in which the actress dubbed the party “frauds,”“monsters” and “the lie.” She first tangled with Biden backer and fellow actress Alyssa Milano, who responded to McGowan’s earlier tweet storm with a thread outlining how the Democrats had “[made]the world a better place.”

Milano’s thread did not go over well, with McGowan accusing her of “conveniently” omitting details from her history, quoting rock star Marilyn Manson to say:

I was not born with enough middle fingers.

The interaction drew Tara Reade into the fray, a former Biden Senate staffer who alleges that he sexually assaulted her in 1993, tearing into Milano as “complicit” and an “enabler of rape.” McGowan went on to say that Milano “stole #MeToo” from founder Tarana Burke, and that she was “jealous of me for outing my rapist,” carrying the tirade over multiple tweets.

Actress and Donald Trump critic Patricia Arquette was next on McGowan’s hit list. After Arquette responded to an earlier tweet by shifting the discussion to the GOP, McGowan asked if she had forgotten about “all the drone bombing in other countries done by your beloved Democrats.”

McGowan’s anti-Democrat rants have stoked a wave of criticism among opponents of President Trump, with detractors insisting the tweets would only score points for the Republicans and Trump’s reelection bid. Apparently looking to beat back that perception, the actress pointed to an “anti-Trump open letter” she says she penned in 2014, adding “So all of you saying I’m helping Trump get elected can suck it.”

Her opponents were not convinced, however, still accusing McGowan of enabling “crazy Trump [nuts]” with her critical posts. But the actress also found support, with some netizens commending her for taking aim at “neoliberal Hollywood.”

