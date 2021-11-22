Drone deliveries of Walmart orders will begin today in Arkansas.

Drones will start delivering Walmart orders in Arkansas today.

Beginning today, residents of Farmington, Arkansas, can have their Walmart orders delivered by a drone.

Walmart has partnered with DroneUp to provide drone delivery from three store locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

“Deliveries can be made in as little as 30 minutes,” according to DroneUp.

“We envisioned a drone delivery operation that could be quickly executed and replicated across multiple stores when we invested in DroneUp earlier this year,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile at Walmart US.

“DroneUp’s ability to safely execute drone delivery operations with speed is demonstrated by the fact that we opened our first hub within months of our initial concept.”

We’re already getting positive feedback from customers at our first location in Farmington, Arkansas, and we’re excited to expand.”

DroneUp claims it can deliver tens of thousands of items, including fragile items.

The following steps are involved in the procedure:

Additional Walmart Neighborhood Market (hashtag)5837 locations in Rogers, Arkansas, and Walmart Supercenter (hashtag)100 locations in Bentonville, Arkansas, are expected to open in the coming months, according to DroneUp.

“Working with Walmart to launch three delivery hubs represents a significant step forward in the broader use of UAS to provide last-mile consumer delivery services and supply chain efficiency options,” said Tom Walker, DroneUp’s CEO.

“Walmart and DroneUp offer an unrivaled ability to pick, pack, and deliver directly from the store to customers via drones, providing efficiencies that no other retailer can match.”

We’re proud of our team’s ability to provide the technology that will enable Walmart to usher in a new era of commercial drone operations.”