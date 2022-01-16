Drone photos taken in Glasgow show the city’s potential for a New York-style ‘High Line.’

Drone footage from Glasgow shows the city’s potential for a ‘High Line’ in the style of New York.

A series of photographs taken from a drone in the skies above Glasgow have helped to highlight the city’s potential for a ‘High Line’ in the style of New York.

The photos, shared on Twitter by Eye in the Sky Glasgow, offer a unique perspective on the elevated former train line that runs through the Gorbals area, adjacent to the ruins of Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson’s Caledonia Road Church.

They show a section of line that is begging to be converted into something like the New York High Line, a former elevated goods railway that has become one of the city’s most popular attractions.

“The elevated train line full of trees is stunning,” one person commented in response to the incredible photos.

“Agree there is so much potential to develop a leisure walkway and picnic park, although that brings accessibility issues and cost…”, John Crawford, the man behind city drone service Eye in the Sky Glasgow, said in response to a tweet comment: “Agree there is so much potential to develop a leisure walkway and picnic park, although that brings accessibility issues and cost…”

The Glasgow, Barrhead and Kilmarnock Joint Railway included the now-tree-lined line that runs between the Brazen Head pub and First Glasgow’s Cathcart Road depot.

The Barrhead branch line to and from St Enoch Station (via Gorbals junction) remained open until St Enoch Station closed to passenger traffic in 1966, and freight trains last passed over it in 1973, before the section from Langside Junction was closed and dismantled.

The line also passed through the former Gorbals Station, which was decommissioned in 1928.

It comes after a city MSP suggested last month that Glasgow should take a page from New York and create a “High Line” along the Kelvin River.

Labour’s Paul Sweeney believes that developing a “continuous cycle and pedestrian route from Glasgow University to Govan Cross via the north-bank” of the Kelvin is an “amazing opportunity.”