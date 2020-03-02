Drone strikes kill 6 IS insurgents in Afghanistan’s Kunar province

ASADABAD, Afghanistan, March 2 (Xinhua) — Six insurgents affiliated with the hardliner Islamic State (IS) group have been confirmed dead as unmanned aircrafts pounded the militant group’s hideout in Nurgal district of the eastern Kunar province on Sunday, said an army statement released here Monday.

Two local commanders of the hardliner group identified as Qari Zahir and Ghani are among those killed in the airstrikes, the statement asserted.

Three more IS militants, according to the statement, have given up fighting and surrendered to security forces in the neighboring Chawkay district on the same day on Sunday.

More than 40 IS militants, according to local officials, laid down their arms in the provincial capital Asadabad on Sunday and their surrender took place in the wake of inking a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on Saturday to end the war in Afghanistan and facilitate the U.S. forces pull out from the country.

The hardliner IS outfit, which is operational in parts of Kunar with Asadabad as its capital, 185 km east of Kabul and the neighboring Nuristan and Nangarhar provinces, has yet to make comments.