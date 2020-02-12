Drone used to prevent coronavirus infection in SW China

KUNMING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — A drone was used Saturday to spray disinfectant into the air in Kunming, capital of southwest China’s Yunnan Province in the prevention of the novel coronavirus infection.

The drone, loaded with 10 liters of disinfectant at a time, can complete the disinfection of an area covering about 8,000 square meters where some stranded tourists from central China’s Hubei Province were settled, said Sun Tianmin with Yunnan Senye Aviation Technology Co, Ltd. that provided the disinfection service.

Sun said unmanned aerial vehicle disinfection can avoid the risk of cross-infection and improves work efficiency compared with manual disinfection.

Unmanned aerial vehicle disinfection is a useful supplement to manual disinfection, and will be used in key areas such as schools in the future, according to local health authorities.