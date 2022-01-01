Drones armed with thermal cameras and summoned using a phone app will protect vulnerable women from sex attackers.

Drones equipped with thermal cameras and summoned using a phone app will protect vulnerable women from sex attackers.

According to plans submitted to the government, vulnerable women walking home at night could be protected by drones equipped with thermal cameras.

Women would be able to use a phone app to summon a flying escort to protect them from sex attackers within four minutes.

To frighten off would-be sex attackers and stalkers, the £35,000 drones would be equipped with a powerful spotlight and thermal cameras.

The AI-powered system will be tested on a university campus to protect students and staff, but its creators claim it could be cheaper than police helicopters.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, it was developed by Drone Defence and a team of former police officers and Civil Aviation Authority experts.

The trial at Nottingham University, according to founder Richard Gill, was designed to demonstrate that Aeroguard drones were a less expensive, quieter, and greener alternative to police helicopters for public safety.

Helicopters can cost up to £3,200 per hour and require a five-person crew to deploy.

The system developed by the former Army intelligence officer will be submitted to the government’s Innovate research program, which aims to boost cutting-edge technology.

The AI in the drone system would be able to track phone signals flying at 200 feet while being monitored from a control room by a qualified pilot who could take over if necessary.

It would shine a spotlight on the assailant in order to deter them, as well as film them for any possible prosecutions.

“We hope to get a prototype up and running in Nottingham for £500,000,” Mr Gill said.

“It’s a high-capability drone that costs £100 per hour and can do 80% of what a police helicopter can do.”

“It isn’t capable of high-speed pursuits, but it can perform other tasks like people search and ground surveillance.”

“It will take about a year to put together as a proof of concept that drones can provide people with support for a fraction of the cost and in minutes rather than tens of minutes,” says the author.

If you’ve been a victim of domestic violence, call 01708 765200 between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

[email protected] is the charity’s email support service, which is available during the crisis on weekdays and weekends.

Women’s Aid offers a live chat service, which is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline at 0808 2000 247, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.