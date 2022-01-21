‘Drop charges,’ says Cambodia’s opposition leader.

A Southeast Asian human rights organization claims that the case against Kem Sokha is ‘politically motivated.’

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

As Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha’s trial resumed after a two-year hiatus, regional support for him has grown, with calls for charges against him to be dropped.

Southeast Asian parliamentarians called on Cambodian authorities to “immediately and unconditionally drop the treason charges against him” in a statement released on Friday.

“Sokha’s arbitrary detention and politically motivated treason charges have no place in a normal and functioning democracy,” said Kasit Piromya, a board member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR).

“This is yet another example of Prime Minister Hun Sen’s government only having the rule of law in name.”

“The arrest of Kem Sokha in 2017 and the subsequent dissolution of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was clearly aimed at eliminating any true political opposition for the 2018 elections and beyond,” said Piromya, a former Thai parliamentarian.

In September 2017, Cambodian authorities detained Sokha after the CNRP gained significant political ground in 2017.

CNRP members fled the country for fear of being arrested.

In November, the kingdom’s Supreme Court dissolved the CNRP and barred 118 of its members from politics for five years for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government.

The CNRP was barred from running in the general elections of July 2018.

After being detained in Cambodia’s Tbong Khmum Correctional Center, Sokha, the now-defunct CNRP’s leader, was placed under house arrest.

The trial began in January 2020, but it was halted in March of that year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The politically-corrupt courts have allowed the case to drag on, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the delays, as prosecutors fail to produce substantive evidence, fully aware that a prolonged trial could result in Kem Sokha being barred from political activity,” according to the APHR.