On the other side of Afghanistan, drug addicts live their lives.

Afghanistan’s other side: drug-addicted lives

With wrinkled skin and bloodshot eyes, substance abusers in Herat province regret their lifestyle, but they can’t seem to find a way out.

Walking through the streets of Herat, Afghanistan’s second-largest opium-producing city, it’s not uncommon to come across drug addicts.

In Herat, in the country’s northwest, half-conscious addicts are cut off from reality and lost in their own worlds.

Addicts can be found beneath bridges, alleyways, and back streets, as well as among the towering minarets of Musalla, the ruins of a 13th-century religious complex.

The addicts all have one thing in common: they use synthetic drugs made in laboratories, such as heroin and methamphetamine.

Synthetic drugs are difficult to come by in Afghanistan, according to substance abusers, who first came across them in neighboring Iran.

It’s also worth noting that addicts tend to congregate in small groups of up to three in city centers, where they continue to pursue their addictions unabated.

They sleep in large numbers under bridges, in deserted streets, and on street corners.

Others admit to stealing or begging, while others volunteer at bakeries or greengrocers, work in construction, or recycle paper and waste.

Addicts of all ages exist, as do female drug addicts, though they are uncommon.

Among the addicts are well-educated people who used to work in respectable jobs.

With their rotten teeth, wrinkled skin, and bloodshot eyes, they stare blankly and live in torn, filthy clothes.

They’ve all suffered the same losses as their fellow abusers, including the loss of their families, wealth, and respectability.

Hundreds of addicts sit on a traffic island in the middle of a two-way street, poisoning themselves with drugs while hiding their bodies beneath blankets as cars and trucks pass by.

A woman sitting alongside other addicts on the side of the road refuses to answer questions and simply stares blankly.

Even if they do not respond, most addicts aggressively push anyone who asks questions away.

Only a few of them respond to questions, speaking in short sentences as if they were being forced to do so.

