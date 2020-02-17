Drug-addled driver admits to killing brother of AFL star

A driver has admitted responsibility for a crash in Perth that killed the brother of former Fremantle Dockers footballer Hayden Ballantyne.

Brendan Ballantyne, 22, was struck by a car while walking on Ennis Avenue in Waikiki about 9.15pm on September 29, 2018.

Shaun Milne, 48, had been charged with dangerous driving causing death, but on Thursday he faced Perth Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to a downgraded charge of careless driving causing death.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his oral fluid or blood.

Milne will face a sentencing hearing on March 16.

Mr Ballantyne had reportedly been engaged to be married and was on the verge of becoming a father for the second time when he was killed.

‘He was a very loved family member, engaged to be married soon, a father of a beautiful two-year-old with a baby girl on the way,’ the family said previously.

‘He will be very missed, that’s all we wish to say.’

The Dockers released a statement at the time, expressing their sympathy to the Ballantyne family.