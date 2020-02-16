‘Drug dealer extradited from Thailand collapses in Oxfordshire jail with suspected coronavirus’

Thailand’s health ministry has insisted the alleged British drug dealer who collapsed in prison with suspected coronavirus was fit to travel before he was extradited to the UK.

Mark Rumble, 31, from Oxfordshire, was sent to HMP Bullingdon, close to Bicester, on January 27 and faces a series of charges of conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs. He is due in court later this month and is expected to deny the charges.

Thailand’s ministry now claims Mr Rumble had no symptoms of the never-before-seen virus when he was tested before flying back to the UK.

And it says he passed all of the standard health checks prisoners go through before they are extradited, claiming he wouldn’t have been allowed to travel had he failed.

Officials in Thailand, the first country outside of China to record a case on January 13, claim there have been no cases among the 300,000 prisoners in the country.

And they told Sky News he has been in the UK for at least 16 days, meaning he had passed the accepted 14-day incubation period if he caught it in Thailand.

Mr Rumble reportedly collapsed in his cell at HMP Bullingdon on Monday. A second inmate developed flu-like symptoms and a third is also being tested for the virus.

Meanwhile, a prison nurse who first checked on Mr Rumble has put herself into ‘self-isolation’ at home, a source told MailOnline.

A total of 33 cases of the coronavirus, now named COVID-19, have been diagnosed in Thailand. In total, more than 1,100 people have died from the illness.

In other developments to the coronavirus crisis today:

Hundreds of inmates were confined to their cells yesterday, with the prison gripped by panic.

Results from Mr Rumble and the other potentially infected inmates are expected later today.

A source last night told MailOnline: ‘The entire wing is currently in lockdown and will be for the next 72 hours or so.

‘That means that prisoners will remain in their cells for the duration and will be fed food on plates pushed through their door hatches.’

Another source added: ‘The jail’s been in panic mode since the first person collapsed.

‘Several hundred prisoners on C-wing are in lockdown and unable to leave their cells. A prison is just about the worst place for any outbreak because everyone is in such close quarters.’

Mr Rumble was rushed to hospital and is currently understood to be being treated at a ‘specialist hospital’ outside of the prison walls.

The prison source told MailOnline: ‘One prisoner was found collapsed in his cell last night. He is understood to have recently arrived at Bullingdon from a jail in Thailand under a transferral scheme.

‘He is being treated at a specialist hospital outside the prison. The two other prisoners were displaying flu-like symptoms and are in Bullingdon’s hospital wing.

‘All three prisoners were in single cells. A nurse who was in close proximity and contact with the collapsed prisoner has self-isolated as a precaution.’

Officials from Public Health England were spotted at the prison and medics in hazmat suits entered the locked down wing.

The jail holds more than 1,000 inmates – including sex offenders and prisoners on remand. It featured in a four-part ITV documentary on life behinds bars.

Mr Rumble was arrested in Pattaya, Thailand, last November on suspicion of drugs offences.

He is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on February 20, where he is expected to plead not guilty. He is currently in custody on remand.

During his time in Thailand, he posted photos of himself dressed in designer clothing and posing with boxing legend Ricky Hatton.

The British Foreign Office has not changed its travel advice for Thailand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but warns travellers about the virus.

People returning from the country should be considered possible coronavirus patients if they develop flu-like symptoms within two weeks of returning, the government said last week.

It was listed as one of nine areas considered to be at risk, along with China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

The health minister in Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, last week complained that Westerners were refusing to wear face masks.

‘These kinds of people, we should kick them out of Thailand,’ Mr Charnvirakul told reporters at a press conference last week while waving a handful of masks in the air.

The prison scare comes as seven schools in Brighton are on lockdown after staff and pupils went into quarantine at home – including one across the street from the County Oak Medical Centre, which was shut down for a deep clean.

Dr Catriona Greenwood, currently in a London hospital receiving treatment for the killer virus, worked a locum shift at the surgery last week before she was diagnosed.

In some cases children are being allowed to stay home.

One of the largest secondary schools in Brighton yesterday told parents a ‘member of its community’ was in quarantine because of suspected coronavirus contact.

Varndean School, which has around 1,300 pupils, was one of the schools in the city to announce that somebody connected to it had been told to ‘self-isolate’ for 14 days by Public Heath England.

Parents at Cottesmore St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Hove told of their shock after learning two pupils – thought to be Mr Walsh’s children – were in quarantine.

Other schools in Brighton that have seen staff or pupils told to self-isolate include Carden Primary School, Hangleton Primary School, Balfour Primary School, Portslade Academy and Bevendean Primary.

Two schools in Eastbourne, 21 miles east of Brighton, are in the same position after a teacher went into self isolation – these are the Ratton School and Ocklynge School.

It comes after Stephen Walsh, 53, yesterday broke his silence after discovering he was the ‘super-spreader’ and the source of an extraordinary web of cases stretching across the UK and Europe.

Speaking from an NHS isolation room, the sales executive yesterday revealed he had ‘fully recovered’ and insisted he acted as quickly as possible once he realised the threat he posed.

Mr Walsh, a cub scout leader and father-of-two from Hove whom children refer to as ‘Shere Khan’ after the tiger from The Jungle Book, contracted the virus after travelling to a business conference in Singapore in mid-January.

But after almost two weeks of carrying the virus, authorities discovered he was linked to at least 11 cases in the UK, France and Spain.

Yesterday, authorities were still tracking the contacts of Mr Walsh and his five associates – including two GPs – who have also tested positive in the Brighton area over the last few days.

One of the two infected GPs is also thought to have worked at the A&E unit at Worthing Hospital in West Sussex, which was last night contacting patients and staff to tell them what precautions they should take.

The doctor, who has not been identified, treated a ‘small number’ of patients at the hospital on February 4 and 5 before they became unwell and ‘self-isolated’.

During Mr Walsh’s 6,736-mile journey home from Singapore, he stopped in the French Alps for a four-day ski holiday.

Several of his associates on the trip have since tested positive.

He contacted his GP, the NHS’s 111 helpline and Public Health England as soon as he realised he may have encountered the virus at the conference.

‘I was advised to attend an isolated room at hospital, despite showing no symptoms, and subsequently self-isolated at home as instructed,’ he said.

‘When the diagnosis was confirmed I was sent to an isolation unit in hospital, where I remain, and, as a precaution, my family was also asked to isolate themselves.’

The businessman has been treated at St Thomas’ Hospital in London since his case was confirmed last Thursday. He claims to have recovered.

He is an employee of Servomex, a British gas analytics firm that organised the conference in the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore.

After returning home to the UK on January 28, Mr Walsh was told to work from home by his company over then-unfounded concerns about the virus’s circulation at the conference.

But he is understood to have gone about his everyday life as normal until February 3 when the company found out that one of the conference’s 94 attendees had contracted the virus.

The cases related to Mr Walsh have prompted authorities to hunt for all those who may have come into contact with him and the other carriers.

Boris Johnson last night said the UK should be ‘confident and calm’ over the threat of coronavirus.

Speaking in Birmingham, the Prime Minister praised the response of the NHS and said anyone concerned should ‘simply follow their advice’.

In other developments today, a British coronavirus patient who was hauled off a cruise ship in Japan has tested negative for the virus and could leave hospital.

Alan Steele was one of 175 people confirmed to have the virus after the Diamond Princess was quarantined off the coast of Japan.

Mr Steele, who was travelling on his honeymoon with his wife Wendy, was taken to a hospital on the mainland but said today he was on the brink of being clear of the virus.

‘Just received great news. My test showed negative to virus and have now been swabbed for second test, if that comes back negative I get released,’ he said.

Japanese authorities today confirmed another 39 cases on the ship, bringing the total to 175 with thousands of passengers facing another week in quarantine in Yokohama.

Conditions on the quarantined cruise ship are becoming more challenging, a British couple have said.

David and Sally Abel told Sky News that life on board the Diamond Princess – which has almost 4,000 passengers and crew – is getting harder.

The couple, who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, said passengers had been kept awake one night due to a woman crying in her cabin.

Mrs Abel added: ‘They are looking after us very well but obviously we are confined to our cabin and it’s getting harder. We are now into the second week, it seems an eternity to go.’

Mr Abel said: ‘It is more challenging, as each day progresses we are having additional people testing positive.’