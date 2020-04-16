Drug Dealers Caught Cosplaying as Key Workers to Avoid Inspection

A pandemic is the mother of all invention, as the saying goes, as it’s been revealed that police are seeing drug dealers dressing up as key workers in order to freely mingle within society and ask if anyone would like a swift few grams of illegal anxiety reliever.

This comes via the National Crime Agency, which says that due to the shady underpasses being out of bounds and police now readily asking members of the public if they have good reason to be milling about, criminals are hanging out in supermarket car parks where they can pretend to be stocking up on toilet rolls should anyone ask, with the more enterprising members of the underground elite impersonating key workers in order to evade awkward questions about why they’re outside.

Remarkably, this has resulted in some drug dealers walking about the place brazenly dressed in hi-vis workwear while they pretend to be couriers, bin men, or other miscellaneous members of the council or social services, with the NCA’s director general Lynne Owens saying: “We know that some groups are finding it harder to transport their commodities and are adapting their methods,” although on the plus side she added there are fewer drugs floating about the country in general. [Independent]

Image credit: Unsplash