Drug made out of the BLOOD of recovered coronavirus patients is developed by pharmaceutical firms

Scientists are getting closer to being able to treat the coronavirus using blood from patients who have recovered.

A drug-maker in Japan is already developing a drug using parts of the immune system taken from people who have caught the virus and recovered from it.

The treatment works, in theory, by putting disease-fighting proteins from recovered patients into people still battling the illness.

The sick patients’ bodies can then use these proteins – called antibodies – as if they were there own, instead of having to make them from scratch.

It has been used to tackle Ebola in the past but it could take more than one recovered patient to treat a single sick person, so will not be used for everyone.

Chinese hospitals have said they are using the therapy already but only on their own patients – there is no mass-produced drug or supply of it.

News of the development comes as a health official working in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak, said that if given the chance again they would have pushed to send more patients into intensive care sooner in their illness.

And scientists have said they are getting close to starting human trials of vaccines, but a UK Government official said they would not be ready during this outbreak.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda is working on developing the immune system therapy, Stat News reported.

It is called ‘plasma-derived therapy’ because it will be based on the blood plasma of people who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Plasma is the liquid which carries blood cells, nutrients and hormones through the blood vessels, and makes up around half of all blood.

It also carries antibodies, which are proteins the body makes to destroy bacteria or viruses when they cause an infection.

If somebody has never been exposed to a virus or bacteria before – as is the case for everyone who catches the coronavirus – they do not have any antibodies and they become ill during the time it takes their body to make them.

Injecting them with antibodies from someone who has already made them saves time and helps the patient to fight off the illness faster.

The World Health Organization said plasma-derived therapy was a ‘very important area’ and Dr Greg Poland, from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, said it was ‘definitely worth trying’.

The developer, Takeda, will name the treatment TAK-888 but said it could only be used on a one-to-one ratio of sick patients to recovered ones, at best.

Spokesperson Julie Kim told Stat News: ‘We are not looking at this as a therapy that everyone should go on.

‘This will be targeted to patients who have severe disease.’

It is not clear how quickly the company expects to develop the treatment, but it was hopeful it would not have to go through lengthy clinical trials before using it in patients.

Another company, Regeneron, is trying to make a similar treatment by working out which antibodies work against the coronavirus and developing them in a lab.

Chinese medics have already been using the treatment in their own hospitals but haven’t developed a drug that can be used more widely.

In February health authorities there put out a call for people who had recovered from the coronavirus to donate their plasma, which still carries antibodies able to fight the virus.

At least 11 patients at a hospital in Wuhan had already received plasma infusions by February 17.

Sun Yanrong, of the country’s ministry of science and technology, said: ‘One patient (among them) has already been discharged, one is able to get off the bed and walk and the others are all recovering.’

The first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine are expected to begin next month at a university in London and pharmaceutical company in the US.

Scientists at Imperial College in the English capital have been trialling their attempt at a vaccine on animals since mid-February.

And they could move onto human trials – the last phase of development before a drug can be used – as soon as April.

Meanwhile, US pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Inovio have also said they plan to start their own human trials next month.

The Imperial scientists have developed the vaccine by studying the genes of the coronavirus and comparing it to SARS, an extremely similar virus which infected around 8,000 people in China in 2002/03.

They already knew which part of SARS the body’s immune system reacted to, so believe the same section of the coronavirus is the best one to target.

By putting only one part of the virus into a person – the part the body latches onto in an immune attack – the vaccine can trick the body into learning how to fight the coronavirus by making it familiar with that section and identifying it as an enemy.

Speaking on a podcast, Imperial College scientist Professor Robin Shattock said his team and others are creating vaccines ‘at a speed that’s never been realised before’.

He said: ‘Most vaccines would take five years in the discovery phase and at least one to two years to manufacture and get into clinical trials.

‘We’re trying to short-track that… we have the potential to get that in human trials within four months, so a two-year cycle in four months, which has never been done before.’

But the UK Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said he did not think a vaccine would be ready before the current outbreak had reached its peak.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘I don’t think we will get the vaccine for this outbreak. I don’t think we’ll get something in time or at scale.’

The developments come as a health official working in Wuhan, where the outbreak is now dying down as it grips the rest of the world, said he wished he had been faster to send patients into intensive care.

Du Bin, chair of critical care at the Chinese Medical Association, told Bloomberg he would have told doctors to send people into ICUs quicker.

Mechanical ventilation, which breathes for people and takes pressure off the lungs, should be given to all patients who showed signs of breathing failure, he said, when they started to experience ‘clinical deterioration’.