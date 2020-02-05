Drug-using mum is spared jail after dropping her newborn baby on her head 

A drug-using mother who dropped her newborn baby, causing a skull fracture, has been spared a prison sentence.

The one-month-old girl fell from Cassandra Ann Amour’s arms at her Perth home in May 2018, then the mother failed to seek medical attention for the baby, although she did send some text messages to a friend.

Amour, 38, eventually pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct knowing it may result in harm to a child in her care, and was sentenced in the WA District Court on Wednesday to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Judge Gillian Braddock said Amour, who is five months pregnant with her seventh child, had not been in a fit state to care for the infant.

‘She fell from your arms and that was either because you were intoxicated or because you were too tired and not well enough to be holding the baby,’ the judge said.

‘What you should have done then is seen that she was checked over, that she saw a medical practitioner as soon as possible.’

Judge Braddock accepted Amour did not intend to cause harm to the baby and was ashamed.

She also noted Amour had her own troubled childhood, including being exposed to violence and drugs at an early age, then she ‘went off the rails’.

Amour has a criminal record but this is the most serious offence she has committed, the court heard.