Drunk and drugged driver jailed for killing footballer’s sister

A street-racing driver who was drunk, drugged and disqualified when he killed the sister of a Socceroo in a high-speed crash in Adelaide has been jailed for just over three years.

Akol Agui Akol, 20, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving in over a crash on Australia Day last year.

It killed his girlfriend Bor Mabil, the 19-year-old sister of Socceroos player Awer Mabil, who was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered a traumatic head injury.

Akol had a blood alcohol reading of 0.08 or higher, had MDMA in his system and was driving disqualified.

He admitted to driving dangerously causing death and was sentenced on Wednesday.

Around the time of his sister’s death, Awer Mabil was playing for Australia in an Asian Cup quarter-final which the Socceroos lost 1-0 to the UAE.

He made his debut against Kuwait in October 2018. The siblings’ parents fled from Sudan in 1994 and they grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before coming to Australia.

In a previous court appearance, Akol apologised for the crash.

He said: ‘Knowing that I will be released from incarceration in the future, I have no idea how I will hold my head up high in our community.

‘Always with the realisation that I have caused the death of someone I care about.’

Ms Mabil’s mother Agot Dauatm refused to accept the apology.

She said in a victim impact statement read in court: ‘Every single day, I blame myself for the death of my child because if I did not go to Africa to visit my frail, elderly mother, my child would not have been killed.

‘I believe something like this could only be because of witchcraft – since 2015, weird things have been done to my family.

‘Only God knows what happened – my daughter is dead.’