Drunk Jet2 passenger who tried to open plane door is jailed

A drunk British tourist who tried to open a Jet2 plane’s doors at more than 30,000ft and screamed ‘you are all going to f***ing die’ has been jailed for two years today.

Chloe Haines, 26, of High Wycombe, forced the pilot to turn back just 45 minutes into a flight to Turkey in June last year and two RAF Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane into Stansted.

Haines had ‘lunged’ at a door handle on the plane, which had 206 people on board, before ‘kicking and punching’ cabin crew and passengers who detained her.

One ‘terrified’ holidaymaker told police afterwards: ‘I honestly thought I was going to die’.

Haines was sentenced to two years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court today after pleading guilty to endangering the safety of the plane and to assaulting cabin crew member Charley Coombe.

Miss Haines was accused of causing ‘absolute chaos in the sky’ after she tried to open one of the emergency exits and then the main door at more than 30,000ft after downing gin from a bottle stashed in the overhead locker.

In her drunken rampage she also sent one flight attendant ‘flying across the plane’ before attacking people on board who made a citizen’s arrest by pinning her down in the aisle as she screamed: ‘I’m going to f**king kill everyone, you are all going to f**king die’.’

Two RAF Typhoon fighters then arrived at either side of the aircraft and guided it back into Stansted, with the jets sent with such speed a sonic boom could be heard across the east of England.

She was arrested on the Tarmac and Haines told police that she ‘blacked out and didn’t really remember what happened’ after mixing alcohol with medication.

Jet2 later sent the Costa Express worker a bill for £85,000 to cover the costs to the airline of her ‘extremely disruptive behaviour’ – and said she ‘must face up to the consequences of her actions’ by pushing for a prosecution, while also handing her a lifetime ban from their planes.

Haines, dressed in a white shirt and black top, with her blonde hair in a ponytail, sobbed through much of today’s hearing.

Judge Charles Gratwicke, sentencing Haines, said: ‘Those that are trapped in the confined space of the aircraft will inevitably be distressed, frightened and petrified by the actions of those who in a drunken state endanger their lives’.

He added: ‘For some it will be their worst nightmare come true.’

The drama began whilst the plane was on the runaway at Stansted Airport after a 90 minute delay where she hurled abuse at her fellow passengers telling them to ‘f**k off’.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp told the court Haines appeared ‘intoxicated’ and had been swigging from a 200ml bottle of gin stashed in an overhead locker.

The court heard Haines was ‘unsteady on her feet, seemed to be intoxicated and was slurring her words’ after the plane took off.

Whilst in the air she then barged past cabin crew and one of them shouted ‘she’s going to open the door’ – with staff and passengers wrestling her to the floor.

Mr Crimp said: ‘One of the passengers Steven Brown later told police that he really feared she would open the door and said “I honestly thought I was going to die”.

‘Cabin staff and with some passengers were able to restrain Miss Haines to the floor, she struggled punching out at people saying things like “I want to die, I’m going to kill you all”.

‘Three of the cabin crew pulled her away and she continued to shout in a similar way.

‘She continued whilst being pinned down by cabin crew and passengers to be aggressive but her behaviour was also erratic ranging from shouting to singing and crying.’

During the fracas she scratched cabin crew member Charley Coombe as she was brought under control and was charged with assault.

The pilot was made aware of the fracas and when he saw the matter escalating he told air traffic control there was ‘a disruptive passenger incident’.

Mr Crimp added: ‘He took the view for the safety of the passengers, crew and aircraft it was necessary to return to Stansted Airport.’

The barrister told the court that it was ‘impossible’ to open the door mid-flight but passengers were ‘not aware of that’ and Haines’ actions stopped cabin crew from dealing with other emergencies.

Two RAF Typhoon fighters were scrambled in error to intercept the Airbus 321 bound for Turkey, to guide it back to the Essex airport, where Haines was arrested.

Oliver Saxby QC, for Haines, said the troubled young woman, who has a personality disorder, was now engaged in an Alcoholics Anonymous program and has not had an alcoholic drink since.

He also said his client was convicted of drink driving 17 days before the plane drama describing the incident as ‘tragic cry for help’ had left her ‘deeply embarrassed’.

Passing sentence Judge Gratwicke said: ‘Even the most minor incident could have such catastrophic unforeseen consequences.

‘Those who recklessly or negligently endanger an aircraft’s safety whether in drink or not must in any judgement receive appropriate punishment’.

Haines was sentenced for two years for endangering the plane and hit with a three-month concurrent sentence for assault. The court did not impose any compensation order.

The Typhoon fighters caused sonic booms as they flew to meet the plane and escort it back to Stansted in June.

The sonic booms triggered panic in Essex, with police receiving multiple calls.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said today: ‘We welcome today’s decision and we are pleased to see the courts taking the issue of disruptive passenger behaviour as seriously as we do.

‘Ms Haines’ behaviour was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behaviour that we have experienced, and we have banned her from flying with us for life. Her actions caused distress for customers as well as our crew, and as a family friendly airline carrying millions of holidaymakers every year, we simply will not tolerate this on our flights.

‘It is evident that excessive alcohol consumption was a contributing factor in this incident.

‘We have been leading the industry to tackle the issue of drinking to excess in the airport before flying, as well as the illicit consumption of duty free alcohol on board the aircraft, for some time.

‘As another busy summer approaches, we look forward to continuing to work with the Government and our partners across the industry to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable and comfortable journey without the minority spoiling it.’