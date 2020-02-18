‘Drunk’ man strips naked and jumps off a bridge into Melbourne’s filthy Yarra River for a swim 

A drunk man was spotted swimming naked in Melbourne’s Yarra River after he stripped and jumped off a bridge.

Shocked onlookers filmed the man as he kicked and splashed alongside the Princes Bridge in central Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

Laughter could be heard as the man paddled through the brown water next to sightseeing boats.

Victoria Police said they were called to Princes Bridge at 4.15pm after reports that a man had stripped naked and jumped off.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries and is believed to be in his 40s and from Torquay, south of Melbourne.

Video showed how the man chose to breaststroke through the brown river before turning on to his back and lazily kicking.

Surprised witnesses could be heard questioning: ‘Is he naked? Does he have any clothes on?’

One woman exclaimed: ‘Oh my God.’

The naked swimmer is expected to be charged with drunk and disorderly and wilful and obscene exposure.