Dry and sunny few days ahead before wintry conditions to hit country on Easter Sunday

IT’S SET TO be a mild and sunny few days ahead before conditions turn unsettled on Easter Sunday.

Met Éireann says today will be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will range between 10 and 14 degrees across the eastern half of the country and 15 to 19 degrees in the west.

Tomorrow is forecast to be another dry day with widespread sunshine. Highest temperatures will range between 12 to 16 degrees.

Again, Saturday is expected to be a dry day with good spells of sunshine, with temperatures reaching as high as 13 degrees.

Saturday night will see some patches of mist of fog developing, with temperatures dropping as low as zero degrees.

Looking ahead to Easter Sunday, Met Éireann says there will be sunshine in many places early in the day but cloud in the northwest will gradually build southeastwards through the morning.

Rain is to develop in the northwest later in the morning and will extend across the northern half of the country during the afternoon. This may spread further south into the evening.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 8 and 13 degrees, but it’s expected to become much colder from the northwest during the evening, with some falls of sleet possible in Ulster.

It’s forecast to be a breezy day, too, with fresh and gusty west to northwest winds developing.

Sunday night will be cold and breezy, starting off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and potentially snow in Ulster.

Overnight, most areas are due to become dry and clear, but wintry showers will persist in the north and northwest.

Lowest temperatures will range between -2 and 2 degrees.