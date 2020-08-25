DualSense Controller Could Reportedly Allow PS5 To ID Players

A recently discovered Sony document suggests the companion accessory of the PS5, DualSense controller, might be able to identify a user whenever they pick up the device. Sony has officially launched the DualSense controller, but it looks like the Japanese gaming giant has not yet revealed all the major features of the upcoming accessory. If the latest discovery applies to the DualSense, Sony has another exciting treat for PS5 fans.

Sony Interactive Entertainment filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Most parts of the patent are technical details, but the summary suggests a rather distinct PS5 DualSense controller feature. Based on the patent, the DualSense could identify the user of the controller through sensors.

These sensors could transmit telemetry information based on the outputs, the patent explains. In Sony’s own words, it states, “A system for identifying a user of a controller includes a controller having one or more sensors configured to detect interaction with the controller by the user and a transmitter configured to transmit telemetry data based on outputs of one or more of the sensors… providing a method and an apparatus for determining an identity of a user holding a handheld controller.”

Sony intends to use this game-changing technology on the DualSense to ensure user’s privacy and security. Whenever a player picks up the DualSense controller, it would automatically log the user into his account without requiring a password. If the user leaves and someone else uses the DualSense controller, the PlayStation would log them out of the previous user’s accounts.

While this potential DualSense feature is impressive, it could pose some concerns to users. One is about privacy considering the information presented. Additionally, it could also worry other users who think this feature could allow Sony to track their activities using the DualSense controller. Moreover, the functionality could become a significant inconvenience to players who would like to play using the account of the DualSense owner.

It is worth mentioning that this feature is not yet official. Sony has not yet announced that it is one of the major features of the upcoming DualSense controller. Sony confirmed that the PS5 is still on track to its Holiday 2020 release window.