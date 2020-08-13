DualSense PS5 Controller Battery Life Revealed In New Leak

The DualSense PS5 controller’s battery life reportedly lasts 50 percent longer than the PS4 DualShock controller, says a new leak. Over the past weeks, Sony’s next-generation gaming console’s companion accessory has been the subject of debate among fans. Earlier, Sony confirmed that the DualSense PS5 controller would not work with PS4 games.

DualSense PS5 Controller Battery Life

The latest information about the DualSense PS5 controller’s battery life was shared on Twitter by tipster Galaxyrain666 and picked by VGC. The tipster shared several images of the alleged PS5 companion accessory. He also revealed that the battery capacity of the DualSense is 1560 mA, which is more than that of the DualShock 4.

That is approximately 50 percent more than what the DualShock 4 controller offers. The information shared by the Twitter user seemingly aligns with previous rumors about the DualSense PS5 controller. On a Reddit thread, fans claimed that the battery life of the upcoming PS5 controller would reportedly last 3 to 4 hours longer than the PS4 DualShock 4 controller.

Based on these details, it seems that the DualSense PS5 controller is doing more work than the DualShock 4. It features new technology, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, among others. Sony earlier promised that more details about the DualSense PS5 controller would be revealed soon.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J

— Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

PS5 Price And Release Date Announcement

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for Sony to announce the price and the release date of the PS5. The Japanese gaming giant is still mum about the price of its next-generation gaming console. Until now, Sony maintains the Holiday 2020 release date of the PS5.

It was earlier reported that the backend supply chain of the PS5 has kicked off the shipment. AMD previously noted that the custom processors for the next-generation gaming consoles have started shipping. These are indicators that Sony is nearing the final phase of the PS5 production.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Sony is planning to make a major announcement this August. While it did not reveal the details of the said announcement, fans quickly speculated that it could be related to the price and release date of the PS5.