Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed says UK court ruling was…

LONDON, March 5 – Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Thursday a judgment by a senior British judge that he had abducted two of his daughters and subjected his wife to a campaign of intimidation was “only one side of the story”.

“As a Head of Government, I was not able to participate in the court’s fact-finding process, this has resulted in the release of a ‘fact-finding’ judgment which inevitably tells only one side of the story,” he said in a statement issued by his lawyers.

He said a decision to allow the judgments to be made public did not protect his children “from media attention in the way that other children in family proceedings in the UK are protected”. (Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Mike Collett-White)