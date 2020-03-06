Dubai sporting events may be canceled over coronavirus

DUBAI, March 5 – Sporting events in Dubai this month which involve international participation may have to be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a government circular seen by Reuters.

The circular, issued by Dubai Sports Council, asked organizers to consult the council to confirm whether their events can take place.

“All other normal sporting activities should continue as usual,” the government body said.

The circular said it was clarifying an earlier notice sent out by the sports council that said all sporting events were to be postponed until the end of the month.

The United Arab Emirates has reported at least 27 cases of people infected with the virus. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Pravin Char)