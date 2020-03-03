Dubai’s prestigious boat show postponed due to coronavirus

DUBAI, March 2 – Dubai International Boat Show, the largest marine event for luxury yachts in the Middle East and North Africa, has been postponed until November from March 10-14 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the organisers said on Monday. “We fully recognise that for some specific shows, we have a high majority of key participants significant to the event’s programme that are unable to travel due to restrictions in their home country,” the statement said.

The event will now be held on Nov. 24-28.

Gulf Arab states, except for Saudi Arabia, have all reported cases of the virus.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair)