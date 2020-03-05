Dubai’s Sheikh Al Maktoum ordered kidnap, torture of daughters

The ruler of Dubai is today found to have ordered the kidnap and torture of two runaway daughters – including one from the streets of Britain.

The High Court said billionaire Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – a friend of the Queen – had Princess Shamsa abducted from Cambridge after she went on the run in 2000.

And it found he ordered commandos to snatch her sister Princess Latifa from a yacht in 2018 as she too tried to escape from Dubai.

Their father – one of Britain’s most important allies in the Middle East – has been declared responsible for both terrifying abductions.

Neither princess has been seen in recent times and both apparently remain locked up in their father’s palace, the High Court has found.

The court concluded, on a civil law standard of the balance of probabilities, that the Sheikh had acted ‘contrary to the criminal law of England and Wales, international law, international maritime law, and internationally accepted human rights norms’.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family division, published his findings after a 10-month case which began last year when the Sheikh’s youngest wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, 45, ran away from Dubai in fear of her life.

She fled to London with their couple’s daughter Jalila, 12, and son Zayed, eight.

In May, the Sheikh, 70, sent his lawyers to the High Court to demand the ‘summary return’ of his children to Dubai.

It has backfired spectacularly, with him losing his children, his wife, and his international standing.

Sheikh Maktoum, one of the world’s richest men worth £9billion, and who is also prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where a million Britons visit each year, has been found to have waged a terrifying campaign of harassment against his wife.

Sir Andrew said: ‘The mother has proved her case with respect to the factual allegations that she has made.’

In his ruling, these included: ‘Firstly, that in August 2000 the father ordered and orchestrated the unlawful abduction of his daughter Shamsa from the United Kingdom to Dubai.

‘Secondly, that, on two occasions in June 2002 and February 2018, the father ordered and orchestrated the forcible return of his daughter Latifa to the family home in Dubai.

‘With respect to both Shamsa and Latifa it is asserted that following their return to the custody of the father’s family they have been deprived of their liberty.

‘The father has conducted a campaign, by various means, with the aim of harassing, intimidating or otherwise putting the mother in great fear.’

Princess Haya also alleged that Sheikh Mohammed had made arrangements for Jalila – then aged 11 – to be married to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. The allegation, however, was found not proved by Sir Andrew.

Racehorse-loving Sheikh Maktoum, who personally earns $1million a day from oil revenues and is a fixture in British high society, spent millions of pounds trying to keep the High Court case secret.

He hired no fewer than eight top-flight QCs and an enormous retinue of solicitors to fight his former wife the Press and even his own children’s court appointed guardian to win them back and stop the damaging findings being published.

But the High Court, then the Appeal Court and then the Supreme Court all rejected his bid for secrecy, ruling the world should know what Sir Andrew had concluded about his ‘criminal’ behaviour.

The Daily Mail led the fight for open justice, and the court supported guardian was told that supported the Press efforts to shine a spotlight on the autocratic Dubai regime and its ‘sham portrayal of itself as an oasis of tolerance’.

Oxford-educated Princess Haya mounted her own escape from Dubai after discovering the truth about Shamsa and Latifa, and fearing the same fate.

The court heard it was ‘not fanciful’ to worry her own children could be snatched by helicopter from the streets of London, given the history.

The High Court heard evidence from a retired police detective, former DCI David Beck, who led an investigation into the kidnapping of Princess Shamsa from Cambridge.

He said he had been blocked from visiting Dubai after the Foreign Office became ‘involved’ in the matter. Charles Geekie, a QC for Princess Haya, said there was ‘interference’ from the Foreign Office after the then Foreign Secretary, the late Robin Cook, expressed ‘a direct interest’ in the case.

Sheikh Maktoum has denied all the allegations against him. He told police in 2000 that Shamsa was vulnerable and just a child and he felt ‘relief’ when his missing daughter was found.

The Sheikh insisted to the High Court that in the case of Latifa, she had been kidnapped and he had ‘rescued’ her. He rejected all the allegations brought by his ex-wife.

The court found them all to be true, except for two, one of which was the suggestion that Princess Jalila could be married off to Mohammed Bin Salman.

In a statement issued after the judgments were published, Sheikh Mohammed said: ‘This case concerns highly personal and private matters relating to our children.

‘The appeal was made to protect the best interests and welfare of the children. The outcome does not protect my children from media attention in the way that other children in family proceedings in the UK are protected.

‘As a head of government, I was not able to participate in the court’s fact-finding process. This has resulted in the release of a ‘fact-finding’ judgment which inevitably only tells one side of the story.

‘I ask that the media respect the privacy of our children and do not intrude into their lives in the UK.’