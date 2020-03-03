Dubbo woman charged after allegedly bombarding missing boy William Tyrrell’s foster dad with calls

A woman who allegedly harassed the foster dad of missing youngster William Tyrrell in a barrage of ‘threatening’ phone calls last week has been charged.

Police will allege Dubbo woman Lisa Watmore bombarded the man with 14 ‘threatening’ calls within eight hour period between 1pm and 9pm from a number of different pay phones in central west New South Wales on February 24.

‘The 51-year-old woman was arrested at Dubbo Police Station on Thursday and charged with use carriage service to menace/harass/offend,’ a NSW Police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

Watmore was bailed to appear in Dubbo Local Court on May 6.

It’s understood she has never met the boy’s foster father.

Police will allege in court Watmore wrongly accused the man of being involved in the toddler’s disappearance and that she had ‘evidence’- a claim that was repeatedly made during the numerous calls, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

It is unknown how Watmore was able to find a phone number for William’s foster father, whose name is suppressed by the court.

The foster parents were visiting Kendall on the NSW mid north coast in September 2014 when three-year-old William vanished from his grandmother’s yard without a trace.

His foster grandmother told the inquest William was ‘roaring’ around the yard pretending to be a lion the morning he vanished.

There is a $1 million reward for information leading to the missing boy’s recovery.

If William is still alive, he would turn nine this year.

William’s disappearance has been focus of a highly publicised coronial inquest, which is due to resume later this month.

The case has also been in the headlines recently in relation to the trial of former lead detective Gary Jubelin, who was charged with illegally recording conversations with a suspect in the investigation.

NSW Police recently launched a new search of bushland near Kendall where William went missing.

It comes as head of homicide boss Detective Superintendent Danny ­Doherty assured the public police are ‘committed to finding William Tyrrell’.

‘The investigation remains open,’ he told The Australian last month.

‘As this process is continuing, it is not appropriate to comment further on the investigation, other than to say the priority is — and always has been — determining what happened to William.’