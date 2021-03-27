Dublin teenager found safe and well following garda appeal

A garda spokesman said no further action needed to be taken.
GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have thanked the public following an appeal for help tracing a missing teenager.
An alert by gardaí was issued earlier this evening, but in an update, a spokesperson said the boy had been found safe and well and that no further action needed to be taken.
