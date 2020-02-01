Duchess of Cornwall dons a chic suit as she takes part in dance class with Royal Voluntary Service 

The Duchess of Cornwall proved that age is no barrier to learning new tricks today – whether that be dancing or even a little sanding, no less.

Camilla was on a day of engagements in Banbury, Oxfordshire, when she gamely took part in an international dance class in her role as President of the Royal Voluntary Service.

After watching the group, led by Avis Gallager, 72, demonstrate a nifty little number entitled Blackpool Bell, Camilla, also 72, was invited to try her hand at an Israeli circle dance, Zemer Atik.

Wryly raising an eyebrow, the royal laughed and said: ‘Nothing ventured and all that…’ She enthusiastically clapped and waved her hands and followed the ladies as they walked round in a circle, jokily muttering to the media: ‘Don’t put me off!’

Avis declared later that Camilla has been a ‘brilliant sport’.

She has been involved in the classes since 2004 and explained that they were a lifeline for many older people, particularly those who have lost their partners, for fun, friendship and companionship, as well as keeping fit.

The oldest dancer was Joan Gottowik, a still youthful 92, who declared it the ‘highlight of my week’.

‘It was wonderful that the duchess took part. Dancing has been brilliant for me, it gets me out from those four walls and keeps me fit.

This place is a lifeline for many older people round here,’ she said. The Royal Voluntary Service is one of the largest volunteering organisations in the country to date, inspiring and enabling over 3 million people to give their time to help others to meet the needs of the day.

Nearly 20,000 volunteers a year already give their skills, experience, and time to help people in the community and in hospitals.

The Duchess of Cornwall has been President of the RVS since 2012 and is a passionate believer in ‘active ageing’, encouraging older people to get involved with a variety of community initiatives.

Later Camilla visited Second Time Around, a furniture store and tearoom, which provides opportunities to promote work, social inclusion and independence for adults with learning disabilities.

It sells antiques and reconditioned furniture, lovingly refurbished by the young men and women who work and volunteer there, and Camilla, who has a keen eye for a bargained, couldn’t resist browsing and picking up an armful of gifts for her children and grandchildren.

‘What a wonderful idea this this is,’ she told project manager Nathan Wallis, ‘you need hours to go round this place. It’s my idea of heaven. I am definitely going to nip back privately and have a good snoop around.’

In the workshop she was shown the ropes by David Wallington, who has worked at the shop for around five years and was sanding down the legs to a table.

‘You’ll have to show me what to do. I’m not very good at this,’ she warned, before picking up her sander with remarkable gusto.

‘Just like that? Let’s both do it together. You are going a lot faster than me. You’ve obviously got the experience. ‘This could be my new career…..yes, I think that’s suitably sanded now!’

Turning to reporters she remarked: ‘There’s nothing I can’t turn my hand to!’

Before she left Camilla enjoyed a cup of tea in the Curiositeas Coffee Shop with some of the team.

Asked whether she would be tempted to dance again, Camilla laughed and demurred, saying: ‘I think I’ve done my dancing for one day!’

In a short, impromptu speech Camilla told her fellow dancers: ‘Can I just say something before I go. I’m so proud to be the President of the RVS. I go round to a lot of places and meet many, many volunteers and everywhere I go I am always so impressed by them. They give so much and give so much pleasure to so many people.

‘They are literally the backbone of the country, so thank you to all of them and to everybody for teaching me the dance today .

‘I’m very glad to add a new dance to my repertoire.’