Due to a lack of air purifiers, schools are forced to keep classroom windows open when it is snowing outside.

Children were having difficulty learning in cold classrooms that felt like they were in the Baltics, according to one headteacher.

Teachers and parents have told me that children are struggling to learn in cold classrooms because schools have no other option for combating Covid than to keep windows open.

For months, schools have been pleading with the government to deploy air cleaning units to improve ventilation.

CO2 monitors provided by the government suggested his school had “three or four” classrooms that would benefit from filters, according to Pepe Di’Iasio, headteacher of Wales High School in Sheffield and president of the Association of School and College Leaders.

“We’re a 1970s school with tiny windows that only open a crack.

To keep our classrooms ventilated, we have to open a lot of windows,” he explained.

It was “teeming down with snow” in Mr Di’Iasio’s area of South Yorkshire when I spoke with him.

However, he was forced to “make the decision” that ventilation was more important than keeping the classrooms warm.

“It’s not a great temperature for learning in many of our classrooms,” he said.

“I’d prefer we had more air purifiers in the school so we could use them instead of opening the windows,” says one student.

Despite the fact that the school has relaxed its normal rules to allow students to wear coats in class, he said it is still difficult for students.

He said, “I don’t know if you’ve ever tried to work in a coat – it’s just not great.”

Mr. Di’Iasio expressed concern that poor learning conditions, as well as teacher absences, would be overlooked when students took exams this summer.

“A lot of people will say to me, ‘Your students haven’t been spending time off school,’ and they’ll be right.

That could be true, but because the specialist teacher was absent, they might not have had the right teacher in front of them.

End of the day, even if they were in the right class with the right teacher, they could have been in a Baltic classroom.”

Similar stories came from other teachers and parents.

