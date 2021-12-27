Due to a lack of funding, private hire drivers in Glasgow are planning a protest.

Due to a lack of funding, Glasgow’s private hire drivers are planning a protest.

Private hire drivers will stage a’sit-in’ followed by a short convoy in protest of the Scottish Government’s failure to respond to their calls for ‘immediate’ financial assistance.

In Glasgow, private hire drivers will stage a protest over the lack of support for the industry in the wake of new COVID restrictions.

The Scottish Government has been chastised by the App Drivers and Couriers Union for their ‘total exclusion’ of private hire and taxi drivers from covid related business support.

They claim that their requests for ‘immediate’ help are being ignored.

Drivers will stage a’sit-in’ at George Square on Wednesday morning (January 29), followed by a short convoy beginning in Townhead.

“We are demanding to be heard,” Eddie Grice, the Glasgow Chair of ADCU, said.

Our request was ignored.

Our industry is once again being harmed.

This demonstration is about ensuring that we are heard and engaged, as well as securing support for hardworking drivers who are once again at risk of losing their jobs.

“Some business support is being reduced for certain sectors, but we have once again been completely excluded.”

Our industry is based on hospitality and the movement of people.

With the reintroduction of restrictions, many drivers will go out of business or simply abandon the trade.

“We are requesting that Rishi Sunak reintroduce the self-employment support scheme, as well as that the Scottish Government provide private hire and taxi drivers with industry-specific support.”

We can’t be left out in the cold or in a sink-or-swim situation.”

ADCU leaders in Scotland have requested a meeting with the Scottish Government to discuss a plan of action and potential support measures for the industry.

On December 29, at 10 a.m., a protest will be held in George Square.