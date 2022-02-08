Due to a passenger’s “threatened outburst,” an American Airlines flight from North Carolina to LAX was rerouted to New Mexico.

A passenger made a threatening remark, prompting an American Airlines flight to be diverted to Albuquerque Airport.

Although the pilot believes the situation has been resolved, the passenger must be removed from the aircraft.

Due to the threatening outburst, American Airlines Flight AA482 was forced to divert to New Mexico.

According to local sources, the incident was deemed a “verbal threat level 3.”

