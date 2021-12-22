Due to a potato shortage in Japan, McDonald’s had to ration fries.

McDonald’s announced on Tuesday that its 2,900 locations across Japan will be forced to remove medium and large-sized fries from the menu.

The move is being made due to a potato shortage caused by flooding at a Vancouver port, according to the fast-food behemoth.

According to the New York Post, small-size fries will continue to be sold, but medium- and large-size fries will no longer be available starting Friday, December 1.

Between December 24 and December 31,

31.

According to the Japan Times, the shortage is being blamed on a flood at the Vancouver port as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

McDonald’s Holding Co. is a corporation that owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants.

“We are working with suppliers and importers to address the problem with alternative flights,” Japan said.

According to the Japan Times, the company has announced that size offerings will be limited “to ensure that as many customers as possible will continue to have access to our french fries,” with the hope that supply issues will be resolved by New Year’s eve.

The New York Times also stated that the move will not affect its hash brown offerings.

According to the New York Post, a 44 cent discount will be applied to customers’ fries orders until larger portions are once again permitted.

Rationing of this nature has occurred in the past.

When a west coast port dispute in the US caused shipping delays, Japan had to ration fries, according to Reuters in 2014.

MORE INFO: