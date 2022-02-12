Due to a suspected gas leak, a row of shops in Glasgow has been evacuated, with police on the scene.

As a precaution, the hairdressers, chippy, and chemist on the street were evacuated, according to local reports.

“We were alerted at 2.47pm on Saturday, February 12 to reports of a gas leak on Gorstan Street,” a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

We sent one of our units to the location.

“Crews are still on the scene.”

Scotland’s Police Force has been contacted for comment.