Due to a weather emergency at the Sandia Peak Tramway on New Year’s Eve, 21 people were stranded in Albuquerque cable cars for 12 hours.

Due to a weather emergency at the Sandia Peak Tramway on New Year’s Eve, 21 people were trapped in Albuquerque cable cars for 12 hours.

Due to icy conditions in the area, 21 people were trapped in Albuquerque cable cars for 12 hours on New Year’s Eve.

Moisture and winds battering New Mexico caused icing on the tramline on Friday night, according to Sandia Peak Tramway General Manager Michael Donovan.

Since 10 p.m. on Friday, two Tram cars carrying at least 21 people have been stuck near Tower 2.

Food, water, and emergency heating blankets are being provided to the trapped Tram cars.

Employees from the Tram and the Ten 3 restaurant were among those trapped, according to the general manager, who spoke to KRQE.

Colleen Elvidge, one of the riders, posted photos from the Tram car on Saturday morning around 8 a.m., stating that a rescue would be “happening soon.”

Donovan says they hope to be able to evacuate by early afternoon if the weather improves.

Deputies from the Bernalillo Sheriff’s Office and Metro Air Support are on the scene assisting Tramway officials.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.