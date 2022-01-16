Due to an “alleged inappropriate relationship with a university employee,” the University of Michigan has fired the school’s president.

The president of the University of Michigan has been removed due to an “alleged inappropriate relationship with a university employee.”

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ann Arbor, Mich., is a city

(AP) — Mark Schlissel has been fired as president of the University of Michigan, the school announced Saturday on its website, citing an “inappropriate relationship with a university employee.”

The removal took effect “immediately,” according to the University of Michigan Board of Regents, who said they learned about it on Dec.

Schlissel used his university email account to “communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the university” over the years, according to an investigation.

Mary Sue Coleman, a former president of the University of Michigan, has been named interim president.

Schlissel’s dismissal and Coleman’s appointment will be confirmed at the board’s February meeting.

There will be 17 formal sessions.

In January of 2014, Schlissel took over as president from Coleman.

He had previously served as the provost of Brown University.