Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, South Korea has reimposed strict measures.

In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases, South Korea has reimposed strict measures.

The government has been forced to abandon its policy of “Living with COVID-19.”

ANKARA (Ankara)

South Korea reintroduced gathering limits and shortened business hours for two weeks on Thursday in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to state-run media.

Saturday through January

2. Gatherings will be limited to four people across the country, with restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues required to close by 9 p.m., and private educational institutes, movie theaters, and internet cafes required to close by 10 p.m.

In a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the tighter restrictions.

On Nov. 1, the government announced a phased “return to normal life.”

It was forced to reverse the policy due to record infections.

At a restaurant or cafe, up to four fully vaccinated people can congregate.

Unvaccinated people can use such facilities on their own or order takeout or delivery.

Anyone under the age of 50 can attend events and protests, regardless of vaccination status.

Up to 299 people can attend events with more than 50 people if they are fully vaccinated, and the vaccine pass will be applied to exhibitions, expos, and international conferences with more than 50 attendees.

On Thursday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 7,622 cases, one day after setting a new daily high of 7,843 cases.

The total number of infections has risen to 544,117, with 4,518 deaths as a result.

Over 80 percent of the country’s 51 million people have been vaccinated.