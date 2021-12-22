Due to an increase in omicron cases in Uganda, doctors have ended a month-long strike.

Due to an increase in omicron cases, Ugandan doctors have ended a month-long strike.

Doctors say they’ve decided to return to work due to an increase in cases and the government’s recent response to demands.

Uganda’s capital is Kampala.

On Wednesday, Ugandan doctors called off their month-long strike.

The doctors have been on strike since November.

21 to demand better pay and working conditions, said they called off the strike to protect Ugandans from rising coronavirus cases, particularly the omicron variant, which is on the rise.

“We decided to go back and work to save the lives of Ugandans after we realized that the omicron virus infection is very high, where even a large number of MPs are currently infected,” Hebert Luswata, the head of Uganda’s medical association, told Anadolu Agency.

Doctors said they met with the government and reached a partial agreement, which included better working conditions and the ability to purchase tax-free vehicles.

The government also paid intern doctors 2.5 million shillings ((dollar)714) per month, with money already in their accounts for this month.

They were paid 700,000 shillings (US$200) per month.

There have been 130,178 cases of the virus reported in Uganda, with 3,274 deaths and 98,102 recoveries.

The number of Omicron cases has increased from seven last week to over 200, including 50 members of parliament.